Michigan Football: Tyree Kinnel Knows Safety Play Has To Improve In 2018
Michigan’s defense finished as the third-best unit in the entire country last season, allowing just 271 yards per game.
However, if there was one complaint to be made about it, it was safety play.
The Wolverines' starting safeties — senior Tyree Kinnel and junior Josh Metellus — both return once again in 2018 and will look to improve on their deficiencies.
At Big Ten Media Days in Chicago in late July, Kinnel talked about the improvements the secondary as a whole needed to make — and has made.
“We all have areas we need to get better, including all four of us in the secondary,” he admitted. “[Junior cornerback] Lavert Hill and [junior cornerback] David Long played extremely well last year, but there were some lapses in the safety play, and we’re determined to fix it.
“We now need to showcase it on the field. We’ve learned so much from last year, and will be able to make more plays on the back end.
“Consistency was an issue for us — we’d come out playing well, and then there’d be a lapse in the third or fourth quarter. We’d hurt ourselves with a penalty or be in the wrong spot or something like that.
“Most of us were young last season, but we’re veterans and all grown up now, and know what to expect.”
Kinnel couldn’t stop raving about Hill and Long.
The duo was the main reason Michigan’s pass defense finished first in the nation last year, only allowing 150.1 yards per game.
The junior tandem may just be the best cornerback unit in the entire country in 2018.
“Those two guys take a team’s No. 1 receiver out,” he laughed. “It’s no secret we play man [defense] with a high safety. When Lavert and David take away their guys, it shortens the field for us and allows the safeties to be a little more aggressive.
“The front seven also makes it easy when they get in opposing backfields as fast as they do.
“From our defensive line to our linebackers to our secondary, it’s definitely the best defense in the country.
“You have [fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase Winovich and [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary coming off the edge, [redshirt sophomore defensive tackle] Mike Dwumfour coming up the middle, [junior linebacker] Devin Bush controlling things, [junior vuper] Khaleke Hudson getting six sacks a game, and David Long and Lavert Hill locking up their guys.
“I think our defense is the best out there, and I’ll back up my words when we show it this year.”
In order for it to be “the best,” safety play will likely have to get better, and Kinnel said he understands that.
He took it upon himself this offseason to get better in every area he struggled in, and admitted the work has paid dividends, thanks in large part to new safeties coach Chris Partridge.
“He’s come in with a positive mindset, and has changed a lot of things,” Kinnel explained. “He’s brought a lot to the table and is a football junkie, and has helped me so much.
“I’ve improved specifically in my man coverage. That was the biggest area after last year I wanted to work on. I read the quarterback’s eyes and break up the post easier now, and have also worked on my tackling angles.
“I watched tape of a few games last year, even though I already knew my weaknesses and what I had to work on. Coach Partridge sat me down and we watched more tape together, and he told me what he wanted me to do.
“We’ve changed some things in our defense to put us in better position this year — Coach [Don] Brown has put the high safety in a better position to make plays.”
Kinnel will be graduating after 2018, meaning the Wolverines will have at least one new starting safety in 2019.
The veteran touched on which youngsters have impressed him so far, and named specific ones who have stepped up.
“[Sophomore] Brad Hawkins,” Kinnel said immediately, when asked who has made the most improvement. “He actually came over from viper and has made a big leap in the spring.
“[Sophomore] Jaylen Kelly-Powell is playing extremely well too, along with [sophomore] J’Marick Woods.
“[Freshman cornerback] Myles Sims has looked good as well.
"Our depth in the secondary will be improved this year, especially at safety. Jaylen is a guy we can move around, and will be in a similar role to [fifth-year senior] Casey Hughes — those guys can play corner, nickel or safety. When they have the ability to cover like that, they can play all over.”
