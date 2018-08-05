Michigan’s defense finished as the third-best unit in the entire country last season, allowing just 271 yards per game.

However, if there was one complaint to be made about it, it was safety play.

The Wolverines' starting safeties — senior Tyree Kinnel and junior Josh Metellus — both return once again in 2018 and will look to improve on their deficiencies.

At Big Ten Media Days in Chicago in late July, Kinnel talked about the improvements the secondary as a whole needed to make — and has made.

“We all have areas we need to get better, including all four of us in the secondary,” he admitted. “[Junior cornerback] Lavert Hill and [junior cornerback] David Long played extremely well last year, but there were some lapses in the safety play, and we’re determined to fix it.

“We now need to showcase it on the field. We’ve learned so much from last year, and will be able to make more plays on the back end.

“Consistency was an issue for us — we’d come out playing well, and then there’d be a lapse in the third or fourth quarter. We’d hurt ourselves with a penalty or be in the wrong spot or something like that.

“Most of us were young last season, but we’re veterans and all grown up now, and know what to expect.”

Kinnel couldn’t stop raving about Hill and Long.

The duo was the main reason Michigan’s pass defense finished first in the nation last year, only allowing 150.1 yards per game.

The junior tandem may just be the best cornerback unit in the entire country in 2018.

“Those two guys take a team’s No. 1 receiver out,” he laughed. “It’s no secret we play man [defense] with a high safety. When Lavert and David take away their guys, it shortens the field for us and allows the safeties to be a little more aggressive.

“The front seven also makes it easy when they get in opposing backfields as fast as they do.

“From our defensive line to our linebackers to our secondary, it’s definitely the best defense in the country.

“You have [fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase Winovich and [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary coming off the edge, [redshirt sophomore defensive tackle] Mike Dwumfour coming up the middle, [junior linebacker] Devin Bush controlling things, [junior vuper] Khaleke Hudson getting six sacks a game, and David Long and Lavert Hill locking up their guys.

“I think our defense is the best out there, and I’ll back up my words when we show it this year.”