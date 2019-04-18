Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 18

Andrew Hussey
Staff Writer

Zavier Simpson won Team MVP.
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"I don't feel ike i'm in a rush to do anything right now. I'm just going to make the right decision and we'll see how it goes."
— Iggy Brazdeikis

Headline

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Brazdeikis - 'I've Definitely Not Decided'

• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Charles Matthews To Remain In The NBA Draft

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Anton Harrison Ready For U-M Official Visit

• Chris Balas and Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video-Poole, Brazdeikis & Beilein Talk Draft

• Andrew Hussey, Jordan Poole Is Ready For the NBA Draft Process

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Prioritizing Mitchell Melton

• Austin Fox, Simpson & Teske Preview Next Year, Ready To Lead The Team To Championships

• Austin Fox, ESPN Gives U-M The 3rd-Best Odds To Make The 2019 College Football Playoff

• Andrew Hussey, Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey Breaks Down The New Offense

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball's 2019-20 Big Ten Opponent Breakdowns Released

• Chris Balas, News & Views: Beilein Talks MSU Losses, NBA Prospects, Much More

Andrew Hussey, Cornerback Vincent Gray Is Getting Comfortable

• Austin Fox, Brad Hawkins' Versatility Makes Him A Valuable Part Of Michigan's Secondary

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan's Charles Matthews to forgo final season, stay in NBA draft

---

