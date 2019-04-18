The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 18
Tweets of the Day:
IT'S OFFICIAL! @1CMatthews will head to @NBADraft— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 17, 2019
In two 〽️🏀 seasons ⤵️
✔️ 63-15 record
✔️ 13-3 postseason record
✔️✌️ B1G Tournament 🏆
✔️✌️ straight Sweet 16s
✔️A Final Four & National Title Game
Not too shabby ...
THANK YOU Charles
WISHING you nothing but success#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SV9XVnX1bU
🚨 〽️🏀 SCHEDULING NEWS 🚨@B1GMBBall has announced next season's conference opponent breakdown— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 17, 2019
🏠: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin
🛩: at Maryland, at Minnesota, at Northwestern
🏠/🛩: MSU, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, OSU, Purdue, Rutgers
Info ➡️ https://t.co/F3Wvf8rVze#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/N6Lyd24kVU
It was an amazing season & it was an amazing night of celebration at Crisler Center tonight,.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 18, 2019
Congrats to all the award winners & our 2019 MVP Zavier Simpson
Awards: https://t.co/eAXcXp6XCP#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/odxqUGtQn6
WIN! Michigan improves to 25-11 on the season. #GoBlue returns home Friday to start a 3-game series w/ Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/RZIFPMdiK1— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 18, 2019
Your new favorite hashtag: #SpeedInSpace #GoBlue x #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/RfCckgVv44— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 17, 2019
When laid out, David Long's coverage statistics are almost UNBELIEVABLE. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ELvpy8Yl11— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 17, 2019
This is what we promise.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 18, 2019
We are preparing our guys for life AFTER football. #GoBlue x #BestChanceU pic.twitter.com/sTvbfqmldK
🚨 OT game-winner to start your morning courtesy of Wolverine alum @KyleConnor18! #ProBlue https://t.co/gQOuJlS8bI— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 17, 2019
How to stay loose during a rain delay: @JeffCriswell5 ➡️ @jimmykerr8 #GoBlue #SCTop10 @NCAACWS pic.twitter.com/WNPnG1qqmb— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 18, 2019
👀 Full BTN highlights from last night's 12-1 win at Michigan State. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8XPhykM8q8— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 17, 2019
Welcome to Fort Worth!! NCAA Championship banquet. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vc7qVJ0YxW— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 17, 2019
🔜 A @umichsoftball MAIZE OUT is coming and standing room only tickets remain!— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) April 17, 2019
Act Fast » https://t.co/aLnO0Eah36#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/ddqI4wIx3h
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Brazdeikis - 'I've Definitely Not Decided'
• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Charles Matthews To Remain In The NBA Draft
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Anton Harrison Ready For U-M Official Visit
• Chris Balas and Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video-Poole, Brazdeikis & Beilein Talk Draft
• Andrew Hussey, Jordan Poole Is Ready For the NBA Draft Process
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Prioritizing Mitchell Melton
• Austin Fox, Simpson & Teske Preview Next Year, Ready To Lead The Team To Championships
• Austin Fox, ESPN Gives U-M The 3rd-Best Odds To Make The 2019 College Football Playoff
• Andrew Hussey, Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey Breaks Down The New Offense
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball's 2019-20 Big Ten Opponent Breakdowns Released
• Chris Balas, News & Views: Beilein Talks MSU Losses, NBA Prospects, Much More
• Andrew Hussey, Cornerback Vincent Gray Is Getting Comfortable
• Austin Fox, Brad Hawkins' Versatility Makes Him A Valuable Part Of Michigan's Secondary
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan's Charles Matthews to forgo final season, stay in NBA draft
