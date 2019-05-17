News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 17

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

I think, like everything, the college game is going through a tough trend with a lot of things
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Coaching Search, Thursday - Yaklich, Juwan Howard News

• Brandon Brown, Zak Zinter Goes Blue

• Chris Balas, Beilein: Disillusionment With College Game ‘Not The Reason I’m Going’

• Brandon Brown, Analyst: "Zak Zinter Is Absolutely Massive And Moves Really Well"

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Brazdeikis A Near Lock To Remain In Draft

• Chris Balas, Beilein Move Makes Brazdeikis' Decision A Slam Dunk ... Poole Talks U-M

• Chris Balas, Beilein ‘Not Good: I'm Great’ – Mark Hughes Wants Juwan Howard At U-M

• Andrew Hussey, Orangebloods Writer Dustin McComas On Plusses And Minuses Of Shaka Smart

• Austin Fox, A Look Back At John Beilein's Recruiting Efforts At Michigan — Part 2

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M At The Top For Kenny Mestidor

• Austin Fox, Four-Star SF Signee Jalen Wilson Asks For His Release From Michigan

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Thursday Morning Coaching Search Update

• Austin Fox, ESPN Analyst Explains What The U-M Trio Needs To Show At The NBA Combine

• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball's Coaching Search

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: John Beilein says the hardest part of leaving Michigan was leaving the players

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}