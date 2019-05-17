The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 17
Tweets of the Day:
COMMITTED!〽️— Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) May 16, 2019
I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan!〽️
Go Blue! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/eTaJ6BOy4h
Respect My Decision🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SRMQUEqRm7— jwill (@thejalenwilson) May 16, 2019
Jordan Poole (@umichbball) at the #NBACombine Powered by Under Armour! pic.twitter.com/pV2Op701e7— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 16, 2019
Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) of @umichbball answers questions at the #NBACombine Powered by Under Armour! pic.twitter.com/JkSvjhvckS— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 16, 2019
Not sure if John Beilein is teaching or trying to break up a potential fight between the current and former Nebraska coaches. pic.twitter.com/G0ZPwvbFhX— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 16, 2019
Final from tonight.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 17, 2019
We'll be back tomorrow for ✌️to close out the regular season.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Z3VeyuPvu2
Boom ! The Michigan football family just added another great Dude to help impact our program. 👊〽️ #OLinePride pic.twitter.com/cwwMDazNhg— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 17, 2019
Favorite Tradition. #TeamDinner with @umichsoftball! #Team42 ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3PhwuGDoWE— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) May 16, 2019
❗ #NCAATF East Prelims Qualifiers have been announced ❗— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 16, 2019
The Michigan men have 15 entries for next weekend's opening rounds of the NCAA Championships
STORY: https://t.co/qIDuV7TbSu pic.twitter.com/6ApSR0DhTK
❗ #NCAATF East Prelims Qualifiers have been announced ❗— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 16, 2019
The Wolverine women have 16 entries into next weekend's opening rounds of the NCAA Championships
STORY: https://t.co/zzV6RTWG36 pic.twitter.com/u5avYwHIhE
“This is our investment in you. Not for now, but for the rest of your lives.” #GoBlue x #UbuntuBlue 〽️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/5bim9eEflL— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 16, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Coaching Search, Thursday - Yaklich, Juwan Howard News
• Brandon Brown, Zak Zinter Goes Blue
• Chris Balas, Beilein: Disillusionment With College Game ‘Not The Reason I’m Going’
• Brandon Brown, Analyst: "Zak Zinter Is Absolutely Massive And Moves Really Well"
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Brazdeikis A Near Lock To Remain In Draft
• Chris Balas, Beilein Move Makes Brazdeikis' Decision A Slam Dunk ... Poole Talks U-M
• Chris Balas, Beilein ‘Not Good: I'm Great’ – Mark Hughes Wants Juwan Howard At U-M
• Andrew Hussey, Orangebloods Writer Dustin McComas On Plusses And Minuses Of Shaka Smart
• Austin Fox, A Look Back At John Beilein's Recruiting Efforts At Michigan — Part 2
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M At The Top For Kenny Mestidor
• Austin Fox, Four-Star SF Signee Jalen Wilson Asks For His Release From Michigan
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Thursday Morning Coaching Search Update
• Austin Fox, ESPN Analyst Explains What The U-M Trio Needs To Show At The NBA Combine
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball's Coaching Search
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: John Beilein says the hardest part of leaving Michigan was leaving the players
---
