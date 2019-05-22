The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 22
Tweets of the Day:
BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 21, 2019
Mr. Jordan Brewer of @umichbaseball! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/yd0wo3xa3f
IT'S OFFICIAL! @_iggy_braz will stay in @NBADraft— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 21, 2019
In one 〽️🏀 season ⤵️
✔️ 30-7 record, NCAA Sweet 16
✔️ All-B1G 2nd team & Freshman of Year
✔️ AP All-America HM
✔️ 1st frosh to lead in scoring in six years
THANK YOU Iggy!
WISHING you nothing but success 💪#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8o8yDSMhc5
Big Congrats to @CharlesWoodson and Diane Dietz — members of the @MSHOF Class of 2019! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/U1nLV3lZOt— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 21, 2019
“I left the greatest university in the world.”— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) May 21, 2019
John Beilein still has love for @umichbball.
(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/BpJCow6S9z
Congratulations to our three All-Big Ten Conference first-team selections!@B_R_5_5_Z_Y (Big Ten Player of the Year)@JeffCriswell5@jg500087https://t.co/Jb7BCpV4ij #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ib9poZ5gU2— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 21, 2019
Congratulations to @blommy11, named to the All-Big Ten Conference second-team!https://t.co/Jb7BCpV4ij #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6rAxsz21k1— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 21, 2019
Congratulations to our four members of the All-Big Ten Conference third team!@KaptinKauf17@jimmykerr8— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 21, 2019
Joe Donovan
Jesse Franklinhttps://t.co/Jb7BCqcF9R #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TN94XbmVMQ
Our 3 All-Big Ten first team selections spent time today meeting new friends & helping @BigTenNetwork with pre-production. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/3ckIMHjeA5— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 22, 2019
Congratulations to the MI Sports HOF, Class of 2019:@realgranthill33, Vladimir Konstantinov, @mopete24, Diane Dietz, @arschmitty, @CharlesWoodson, Dan Fife, Harry Atkins, @MikeOHaraNFL & Tom Wilson.— Michigan Sports HOF (@MSHOF) May 21, 2019
Induction Event, presented by @meijer, October 5.
🎟: https://t.co/Fm2x3WRoQp pic.twitter.com/RLA8wvC7GM
.@katefahey6 and @brienne_minor are moving on! #goblue pic.twitter.com/L42TyVsf2E— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 22, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Coaching Search: All That's Left Is The Announcement
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: The Timetable
• Austin Fox, Miami Writer Explains What U-M Would Be Getting IF It Hires Juwan Howard
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Is It Juwan Howard?
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Ranked No. 4 By Athlon Sports
• Austin Fox, Ignas Brazdeikis Will Remain In The 2019 NBA Draft
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Tiaoalii Savea Talks U-M Offer
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Ed Cooley Is Out
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: David Davidkov Talks U-M Visit
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Damon Ollison II Adds U-M Offer
• Andrew Hussey, Jake Long Discusses Michigan Football Career On 'In The Trenches' Podcast
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Kedrick Bingley-Jones Talks U-M
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Ex-Michigan coach John Beilein: I left the greatest university in the world
---
