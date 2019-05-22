News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 22

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

“I left the greatest university in the world. Some of you Ohio State people may not agree with that. I left a place that was special to Kathleen and our entire family to come to a place that I think is equally special..
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Coaching Search: All That's Left Is The Announcement

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: The Timetable

• Austin Fox, Miami Writer Explains What U-M Would Be Getting IF It Hires Juwan Howard

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Is It Juwan Howard?

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Ranked No. 4 By Athlon Sports

• Austin Fox, Ignas Brazdeikis Will Remain In The 2019 NBA Draft

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Tiaoalii Savea Talks U-M Offer

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Ed Cooley Is Out

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: David Davidkov Talks U-M Visit

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Damon Ollison II Adds U-M Offer

• Andrew Hussey, Jake Long Discusses Michigan Football Career On 'In The Trenches' Podcast

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Kedrick Bingley-Jones Talks U-M

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Ex-Michigan coach John Beilein: I left the greatest university in the world

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}