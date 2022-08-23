22 in '22 Wolverines to Watch: No. 3 QBs Cade McNamara & JJ McCarthy

No. 3 QB Cade McNamara & JJ McCarthy

As a Recruit

Alright, get this out of the way. I am cheating for this one and putting Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy together at #3. My reasoning is simple, both players are going to play. Whether Cade is the starter and JJ gets reps like last season or Cade spells JJ as a starter, or because the fact Michigan is expected to have quite a few blowouts this year. How each player handles the situation will also be integral to the team's success. This QB battle will be the talk of the entire season and Cade and JJ will not to rely on their skill as leaders to keep the team moving forward. Both quarterbacks were 4 star recruits, with JJ obviously being the higher rated prospect. Cade was once committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Michigan. JJ visited many schools but was a Michigan commit early and put his recruiting hat on right away. Both players have often talked about their loyalty to Michigan and the program, evident has both have not wavered with transfer talk during their current battle.

Careers at Michigan

McNamara did not see action in 2019 during his freshman season where he was the 4th QB behind Shea Patterson, Joe Milton, and Dylan McCaffrey. Heading into 2020, the expectation was a battle between Milton and McCaffrey would determine the starting role, but coaches made it clear McNamara was there as well. The pandemic impacted the offseason and camps, so while there was no true battle McNamara would start the season as backup to Joe Milton with Dylan McCaffrey electing to transfer. Milton struggled and after McNamara played well against Wisconsin many thought he may be the new starter. The next week against Rutgers Milton would start again, but McNamara would take over with Michigan down 17-0. McNamara would go 27-36 for 260 yds and 4 TDs to lead a comeback victory. In 2021, Harbaugh who tends to favor competition instead wanted it known that McNamara would be his starter starting in spring of that offseason. Cade of course started every game for Michigan, and his steady play and leadership were a big part of Michigan's Big Ten Championship. Throughout the season, McCarthy would earn more and more snaps. Going from true backup to a part of the offense. He burst onto the scene with a cross field touchdown throw to Daylen Baldwin in the first game of the season. JJ would make big plays against MSU, Maryland, and Ohio State. He saw his most significant time in the second half of the College Football Playoff after Cade McNamara was pulled. The QB controversy began then and has carried us to today.

2022 Expectations