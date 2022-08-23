22 in '22 Wolverines to Watch: No. 3 QBs Cade McNamara & JJ McCarthy
Each week until the season begins, MBR will count down the 22 Wolverines to Watch in 2022. These are the twenty-two players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.
No. 3 QB Cade McNamara & JJ McCarthy
As a Recruit
Alright, get this out of the way. I am cheating for this one and putting Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy together at #3. My reasoning is simple, both players are going to play. Whether Cade is the starter and JJ gets reps like last season or Cade spells JJ as a starter, or because the fact Michigan is expected to have quite a few blowouts this year. How each player handles the situation will also be integral to the team's success. This QB battle will be the talk of the entire season and Cade and JJ will not to rely on their skill as leaders to keep the team moving forward.
Both quarterbacks were 4 star recruits, with JJ obviously being the higher rated prospect. Cade was once committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Michigan. JJ visited many schools but was a Michigan commit early and put his recruiting hat on right away. Both players have often talked about their loyalty to Michigan and the program, evident has both have not wavered with transfer talk during their current battle.
Careers at Michigan
McNamara did not see action in 2019 during his freshman season where he was the 4th QB behind Shea Patterson, Joe Milton, and Dylan McCaffrey. Heading into 2020, the expectation was a battle between Milton and McCaffrey would determine the starting role, but coaches made it clear McNamara was there as well. The pandemic impacted the offseason and camps, so while there was no true battle McNamara would start the season as backup to Joe Milton with Dylan McCaffrey electing to transfer.
Milton struggled and after McNamara played well against Wisconsin many thought he may be the new starter. The next week against Rutgers Milton would start again, but McNamara would take over with Michigan down 17-0. McNamara would go 27-36 for 260 yds and 4 TDs to lead a comeback victory.
In 2021, Harbaugh who tends to favor competition instead wanted it known that McNamara would be his starter starting in spring of that offseason. Cade of course started every game for Michigan, and his steady play and leadership were a big part of Michigan's Big Ten Championship.
Throughout the season, McCarthy would earn more and more snaps. Going from true backup to a part of the offense. He burst onto the scene with a cross field touchdown throw to Daylen Baldwin in the first game of the season. JJ would make big plays against MSU, Maryland, and Ohio State. He saw his most significant time in the second half of the College Football Playoff after Cade McNamara was pulled. The QB controversy began then and has carried us to today.
2022 Expectations
Throughout this offseason we have talked about every inch of this battle. There are hardly any stones unturned at this point.
There have been misconceptions and possibilities presented as knowns. The biggest truth of this competition was it was never going to end with fall camp. McCarthy's shoulder rehab obviously pushed all of it until now with fall camp, but still, both QBs were always going to play. Either because of scheme or because of a schedule that lends itself to blowouts early. There is no doubt the biggest topic on September 4 is still likely to be about the quarterback.
Which brings me to why I have both players here. I don't think they can be separated at this point with their play on the field and attitude off the field being nearly equally important. Michigan underwent a drastic culture change in 2021 that saw immediate on field results. Both players will be instrumental in maintaining that team first culture and not allowing the outside noise to become a distraction.
On the field it is no secret Michigan is looking at possibly the best offense in its history. With arguably the best RB duo in the country running behind the best OL in the country. Whoever is at QB will have a WR room that is 10 deep and a TE room with two Mackey Award caliber players and plenty of depth from rising young talent. The offense has the potential to be so good, efficient, and explosive that whatever system at QB achieves that the best has to be what Michigan leans into.
That could be a system similar to last year where Cade is the starter but JJ still gets his snaps in different moments, likely getting even more snaps in 2022. It could be JJ eventually taking over as starter, but again, Cade would still play in that scenario, spelling JJ after long runs or playing when games get out of hand. I don't see many scenarios where one QB runs away with the job.
We saw moments last year where the two were clearly supporting each other, with the team always first. Both have said and done all the things you would want this offseason. You hope that continues into the season. This isn't like other QB battles. The saying goes if you have two quarterbacks you actually have none. Michigan has a unique problem where both players are very talented signal callers and have exceptional character and leadership. Whatever happens throughout the season at the QB position, both will have a massive impact on this team.
