22 in '22, Wolverines to Watch: No. 4 EDGE Mike Morris

No. 4 EDGE Mike Morris

As a Recruit

Michael Morris was a top 20 4-star defensive end prospect from Florida. He was a long-time commit to Florida State, where his father played offensive line. The Seminole coaching staff wanted younger Mike to follow in his footsteps in every way and switch to the offensive side of the ball. The pressure to change positions had Morris looking at other schools, and after a trip to the Michigan BBQ, the Wolverines were in the driver's seat. Morris was a menace in opposing backfields throughout high school. He had 56 tackles for loss in two seasons, nine sacks, and even a blocked punt he returned for a touchdown. The U-M staff viewed him as a future anchor in Don Brown's defense or even someone who could move inside.

Career at Michigan

Morris was a redshirt freshman who didn't see the field as the coaching staff worked to develop him physically and skill-wise. His sophomore season was the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, where he only saw the field once, making a tackle against Wisconsin. 2021 brought many changes to the Wolverines, most notably for Morris, a new defensive scheme from new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Morris was a player that seemed lost in the two-deep under Don Brown, but a clear role was developing for him in Michigan's multiple front schemes. Morris would appear in all 14 games for the Big Ten Champions, backing up Aidan Hutchinson and often appearing as the extra end when Michigan would go with their NASCAR package. Morris didn't rack up the stats in '21, with 17 tackles and one sack, but he was an integral part of Michigan's scheme and rotations.

2022 Expectations