Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Minnesota Golden Gophers
ESPN's 'College GameDay' was in Minneapolis ahead of the matchup between the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers. Kickoff is set for primetime on ABC (7:30 p.m. ET).
The crowd will be limited to family members of both teams' players and coaches, but the stage is still a big one, in front of a primetime, national audience, to start off the season.
Michigan is breaking in a new quarterback in redshirt sophomore Joe Milton and replaces four starting offensive linemen. The Wolverines' defense returns arguably the top two defensive ends in the conference in junior Aidan Hutchinson and senior Kwity Paye.
On the other side, Minnesota returns a lethal combination with redshirt junior quarterback Tanner Morgan, who threw for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns a year ago, and junior wide receiver Rashod Bateman, the Big Ten's reigning pass catcher of the year.
Michigan hasn't lost in Minneaplis since 1977, and the Gophers have only beaten the Wolverines three times since 1968. The last game the two teams played at TCF Bank Stadium was in 2015, when the Maize and Blue needed a goal-line stand as time expired to dispose of the Gophers.
Michigan Wolverines At Minnesota Game Information: What Time Is Kickoff?
Kickoff: 7:44 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
On The Call: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Maria Taylor (sideline)
Radio: Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play), Dan Dierdorf (color) and Doug Karsch (sideline) will call the action on the Learfield/IMG Michigan Football Radio Network. Anchored by WWJ-AM (950) in Detroit.
Series Facts: This will be the 104th all-time meeting between Michigan and Minnesota. The Wolverines own a 75-25-3 advantage int he rivalry and have won 24 of the last 26 games played between the two schools. U-M has a 33-12-1 mark against the Gophers in games played in Minneapolis, including a 2-0 record in games at TCF Bank Stadium, the site of tonight's contest.
Line: Michigan is a 3-point favorite at most sportsbooks, per VegasInsider. The total points over/under is set at 53.5.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff: Michigan Wolverines At Minnesota
The projected temperature at kickoff in Minneapolis is 30 degrees, with a five percent chance of precipitation, per Weather.com. By midnight ET, the temperature is expected to drop down to 27 degrees, with a 25 percent chance for precipitation.
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
INSIDE THE FORT: Milton 'The Leader,' Rayshaun Benny, Missing Gophers
Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Minnesota
Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Minnesota
What They're Saying Ahead Of Michigan Football's Opener At Minnesota
Michigan Football Roundtable: "U-M Wins If...", MVP Candidates & More
Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines At Minnesota Golden Gophers
Wolverine Watch: Milton Could One-Up The GOAT, For Openers
Monday Musings: Jim Harbaugh Seems Highest On One Thing In Particular
News & Views: Vince Gray's Time, Emerging D-Linemen, Andrew Vastardis' Rise
By The Numbers: Michigan Hasn't Lost In Minneapolis Since 1977
Jim Harbaugh Talks Joe Milton, Nico Collins, Position Battles and More
Michigan Football: Ed Warinner Likes Offensive Line Development
Zach Charbonnet Is Healthier Than Ever, Ready To Shine
Hawkins, U-M's DBs Up To The Task Of Slowing Down Minnesota's Bateman
Michigan Football: Ten Questions Heading Into The Opener At Minnesota
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening
John Borton with Ryan Van Bergen
Maize And Blue Breakdown with Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
Chris Balas with Doug Skene
John Borton with Tom Crawford
John Borton with Michigan radio's Brian Boesch
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook