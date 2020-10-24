ESPN's 'College GameDay' was in Minneapolis ahead of the matchup between the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers. Kickoff is set for primetime on ABC (7:30 p.m. ET).

The crowd will be limited to family members of both teams' players and coaches, but the stage is still a big one, in front of a primetime, national audience, to start off the season.

Michigan is breaking in a new quarterback in redshirt sophomore Joe Milton and replaces four starting offensive linemen. The Wolverines' defense returns arguably the top two defensive ends in the conference in junior Aidan Hutchinson and senior Kwity Paye.

On the other side, Minnesota returns a lethal combination with redshirt junior quarterback Tanner Morgan, who threw for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns a year ago, and junior wide receiver Rashod Bateman, the Big Ten's reigning pass catcher of the year.

Michigan hasn't lost in Minneaplis since 1977, and the Gophers have only beaten the Wolverines three times since 1968. The last game the two teams played at TCF Bank Stadium was in 2015, when the Maize and Blue needed a goal-line stand as time expired to dispose of the Gophers.