The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 31
Tweets of the Day:
Loyal To My Soil #Committed 〽️ pic.twitter.com/H9nuw4mbNk— MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) July 30, 2019
3⃣0⃣,— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 30, 2019
Days until B1G 🏈 kicks off (Thursday, August 29).
Super Bowl LII hero @brandongraham55 totaled 30 sacks during his @UMichFootball career. pic.twitter.com/DZQGcO7oXy
A good fit for the squad.— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 30, 2019
Welcome to Philly, @TreyBurke!https://t.co/7rowjmx3Na | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/KoCLBW1mux
The guys are finishing up putting the logos down . Getting closer to starting the season .— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) July 30, 2019
Go Blue !
🏒🥅🚨 pic.twitter.com/0FEF0HfKOQ
Minor Drip Day 💦 @Jumpman23 and a #GoBlue.......... pic.twitter.com/DqIqVWLNZc— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) July 30, 2019
.@TreyBurke gets buckets. pic.twitter.com/SA58AwGE8m— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 30, 2019
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: RJ Moten On Commitment, Position
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Bruce Feldman Discusses Upcoming Season
• Brandon Brown, Makari Paige Goes Blue
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Under Gattis, Patterson Could Rewrite Record Book
• Brandon Brown, Rivals Analyst Josh Helmholdt Breaks Down Makari Paige's Game, Recruitment
• Austin Fox, Matt Dudek Recaps South Africa Trip, Tells Comedic Josh Uche Story
• Andrew Hussey, Where The Michigan Wolverines Stand In Preseason Rankings
• Mike Singer, Michigan Makes Big Impression On 2021 Four-Star Aaron Armitage
• Brandon Brown, Rivals100 In-Stater Rocco Spindler Loved BBQ Visit
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Michigan running on young talent, not experience, in backfield
