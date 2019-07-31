News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 31

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

His height is legitimate and his frame has room to add quite a bit more good weight. I have seen Paige man-up receivers at the line of scrimmage and play off coverage equally as well, so he really does provide all the skills you look for out of that safety position.
— Josh Helmholdt on Makari Paige

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: RJ Moten On Commitment, Position

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Bruce Feldman Discusses Upcoming Season

• Brandon Brown, Makari Paige Goes Blue

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Under Gattis, Patterson Could Rewrite Record Book

• Brandon Brown, Rivals Analyst Josh Helmholdt Breaks Down Makari Paige's Game, Recruitment

• Austin Fox, Matt Dudek Recaps South Africa Trip, Tells Comedic Josh Uche Story

• Andrew Hussey, Where The Michigan Wolverines Stand In Preseason Rankings

• Mike Singer, Michigan Makes Big Impression On 2021 Four-Star Aaron Armitage

• Brandon Brown, Rivals100 In-Stater Rocco Spindler Loved BBQ Visit

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Michigan running on young talent, not experience, in backfield

