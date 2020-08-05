At 6-3, 233 pounds, Somerville displays his high level of aggression on each and every down, something that stands out above all else when watching him play either on film or in person. If he doesn't get to the quarterback right away on a pass-rush down, he'll keep fighting until he does. As a prep junior, Somerville notched 75 tackles with 29 for loss and nine sacks.

"He’s got good weight to him, not any bad weight," Gorney said. "He’s a kid who’s very aggressive getting to the backfield, plays with a lot of energy. That’s what I like about him — he’s not going to be a kid who just has one move and then stops. He can counter offensive linemen, he’s going to be aggressive getting into the backfield, he’s always going to chase the ball. That’s what I think is his best attribute is that he’s always going to be going after the ball and trying to make a play.