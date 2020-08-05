Film Room: Michigan DL Commit Quintin Somerville 'Always Chases The Ball'
Rivals250 defensive end Quintin Somerville gave Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines a verbal pledge on June 20.
The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro product committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Stanford, UCLA, Washington and several other major programs.
Here, we break down Somerville's game with Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney.
More Michigan Football Commit Film Breakdowns
Michigan OL Commit Tristan Bounds' Long Frame Is A Plus
Michigan DE Commit Kechaun Bennett Can Win With Power And Speed
Michigan LB Commit Tyler McLaurin 'Could Easily Play On Sundays'
Michigan WR Commit Markus Allen Brings 'Big-Play Ability'
Michigan Safety Commit Rod Moore 'Makes Plays Others Can't'
Michigan OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi Wants To 'Punish' Opponents
Michigan LB Commit Casey Phinney 'A Thumper'
'Super Athlete' Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Stretches Field
Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy Could Be 'A Mismatch'
Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson 'Thinks On Another Level'
The Film
The Breakdown
At 6-3, 233 pounds, Somerville displays his high level of aggression on each and every down, something that stands out above all else when watching him play either on film or in person. If he doesn't get to the quarterback right away on a pass-rush down, he'll keep fighting until he does. As a prep junior, Somerville notched 75 tackles with 29 for loss and nine sacks.
"He’s got good weight to him, not any bad weight," Gorney said. "He’s a kid who’s very aggressive getting to the backfield, plays with a lot of energy. That’s what I like about him — he’s not going to be a kid who just has one move and then stops. He can counter offensive linemen, he’s going to be aggressive getting into the backfield, he’s always going to chase the ball. That’s what I think is his best attribute is that he’s always going to be going after the ball and trying to make a play.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news