Michigan hasn’t seen a running back rush for over 1,000 yards since Fitzgerald Toussaint did so in 2011, but senior Karan Higdon came incredibly close to achieving the feat last year.

The Florida native tallied 994 yards on the ground, and admitted at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago that things could have played out very differently if he would have gained just six more yards.

“I was very close to leaving [after last season],” he revealed. “If I would’ve touched 1,000 yards, I would've been gone.

“I’ve been put in a better position to achieve that this year. I don’t have a number I want to hit — I know I’ll touch over 1,000, but I can’t put a cap on it there. If I do, I wouldn’t be doing myself justice.”

There is obviously more that goes into playing running back than just carrying the ball though.

Pass blocking is another integral part of the position, and it’s an area that U-M’s rushers struggled mightily with in 2017.

“It's gotten a lot better,” the senior insisted. “We really put an emphasis on it this spring and learned the technique of it. Our linebackers challenged us in that area, and we’ve answered their call.”

Higdon went on to explain that, as a senior, it’s up to the veterans on the team to hold players accountable and to be a role model for the younger guys.

He has embraced that leadership role head on.

“You hold your brothers to a higher standard,” he insisted. “If they’re doing something wrong, you can’t allow them to do that, especially if you want to be a national title contender.

“We need to make sure we’re doing the right things every single day and moment to put ourselves in that position.”

If the Wolverines hope to truly contend for a national championship this season, they will also need to find a way to win big road games, most notably against their rivals.

U-M will face Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State all on the road this season, and will attempt to beat a ranked team on their home field for the first time since 2006.

“Personally, I don’t notice a difference in road games,” Higdon noted. “It’s obviously a rowdier crowd, but it’s going to be rowdy regardless. You just have to be able to eliminate that noise.

“The home team usually feels like they have an advantage and more to prove, and when they come out with that adrenaline and that rush, you have to shut them up right away.

“We’re also motivated [by our lack of success against rivals].

“We can’t look forward to some of those other games before we beat Notre Dame though. That game [against the Irish] will identify who we are as Michigan Wolverines in 2018.”