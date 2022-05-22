The Sunday Paper: This week in Michigan athletics
The Sunday Paper is a weekly feature that serves as a one-stop recap of the previous week in Michigan athletics and previews the upcoming week.
Dante Moore Visit to Michigan
There was a buzz around the football program in Ann Arbor this week as Michigan 2023 QB target Dante Moore was in town on an unofficial visit. Moore has been to Ann Arbor many times before but was treating this visit as an opportunity to sit down and reset the process with the Wolverines. Moore spent a lot of time with new OC Matt Weiss. Maize and Blue Review had the visit covered, including an HQH Plus Update from Josh Henschke.
HQH Plus: Update on 2023 five-star Dante Moore's visit to Michigan
HQH Plus: Confidence rising with Dante Moore?
Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Dante Moore in Ann Arbor
Recruiting & Rivals Camp Series
As always our Zach Libby had Michigan recruiting covered. It was a busy week for Michigan, and Zach as he hit the road covering Rivals Camp Series in Philadelphia and Atlanta. You can find all the updates from Zach, Brandon Justice, and Josh Henschke throughout the week below. Keep an eye out for more Atlanta Camp content coming soon from Zach Libby.
2026 ATH Amari Sabb building own legacy in his path to stardom
Names to know from Rivals Camp Series Philly
The Den: Key Michigan targets expected to be at Rivals Camp Series Atlanta
Trainer of key Dallas prospects talks Michigan recruiting and relationships
Michigan one of the early standouts for 2024 Rivals100 OL Jordan Seaton
Josh Henschke also entered a FutureCast prediction:
Michigan Football Recruiting: New FutureCast prediction 5/17
Jim Harbaugh Column
The college football world was buzzing this week after Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a shot at Texas A&M and his former assistant Jimbo Fisher. After Saban accused TAMU of "buying every player", Fisher shot back and suggested reporters "dig into (Saban's) past." The back and forth between the two SEC coaches had Josh Henschke thinking about previous comments from Jim Harbaugh. There was no need for Harbaugh to add his two cents to this new debate because he already said what he needed to say, and as Henschke writes, Jim Harbaugh was right.
Juwan Howard turns down Lakers
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted early Sunday that Juwan Howard was pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers and declined to interview. Josh Henschke covered the report and why Howard's Ann Arbor family goes way beyond the misconception of just his two sons.
REPORT: Juwan Howard turned down an interview request with Los Angeles Lakers
COLUMN: Family is more than blood for Juwan Howard at Michigan
Michigan players impress at NBA and G-League Combine
Both the NBA Combine and the NBA G-League Elite Camp took place this week, and a couple of Wolverines impressed at each. Moussa Diabate is still deciding whether he will stay in the draft or return to Ann Arbor, and after his combine results, he may have drastically improved his draft stock. Former captain Eli Brooks is trying to figure out if he has an NBA future and caught some scout's attention at the G-League Elite Camp.
Moussa Diabate impresses with NBA Combine results
Eli Brooks impressing at NBA G-League Elite Camp
Michigan Softball NCAA
Michigan Softball headed to the NCAA tournament and had a crazy weekend that involved delays, tornado warnings, and some epic games. Our Brock Helig has it all covered.
Epic 11-inning duel ends in devastating loss for Michigan Softball
Awakened bats and stellar pitching propel Michigan past SDSU
Lexie Blair, Alex Storako lift Michigan over SDSU in tournament opener
Michigan baseball season ends
Michigan Baseball saw its regular season come to an end this weekend. As they head to the Big Ten tournament Brandon Justice thinks Michigan could be set up to perform well in the postseason.
Michigan Baseball clicking at right time as the postseason looms
Michigan Men's Tennis out in Regionals
Michigan Men's tennis had a back and forth time in their tournament before ultimately seeing defeat against the rival Buckeyes.
Michigan men's tennis falls to Ohio State in the regional final
Michigan football previews
We're still over 100 days away from Michigan football, but any time is a great time to talk about the upcoming season. I spent time with Dennis Fithian discussing the football offseason so far and how it is impacting our expectations. I also wrote about which Michigan seniors could have "breakout" seasons in their expanded roles on and off the field.
Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Will Michigan make it back to the CFP?
Michigan Football: Predicting "breakout" seniors in 2022
