The Sunday Paper: This week in Michigan athletics

The Sunday Paper is a weekly feature that serves as a one-stop recap of the previous week in Michigan athletics and previews the upcoming week.

Not subscribed to M&BR? Take advantage of our promo through 5/23 and get access to all of our articles, inside intel, interviews, and content FREE until fall camp!

LIMITED TIME DEAL: Get full access to M&BR for FREE until fall camp!

Dante Moore Visit to Michigan

There was a buzz around the football program in Ann Arbor this week as Michigan 2023 QB target Dante Moore was in town on an unofficial visit. Moore has been to Ann Arbor many times before but was treating this visit as an opportunity to sit down and reset the process with the Wolverines. Moore spent a lot of time with new OC Matt Weiss. Maize and Blue Review had the visit covered, including an HQH Plus Update from Josh Henschke.

Recruiting & Rivals Camp Series

As always our Zach Libby had Michigan recruiting covered. It was a busy week for Michigan, and Zach as he hit the road covering Rivals Camp Series in Philadelphia and Atlanta. You can find all the updates from Zach, Brandon Justice, and Josh Henschke throughout the week below. Keep an eye out for more Atlanta Camp content coming soon from Zach Libby.

Jim Harbaugh Column

The college football world was buzzing this week after Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a shot at Texas A&M and his former assistant Jimbo Fisher. After Saban accused TAMU of "buying every player", Fisher shot back and suggested reporters "dig into (Saban's) past." The back and forth between the two SEC coaches had Josh Henschke thinking about previous comments from Jim Harbaugh. There was no need for Harbaugh to add his two cents to this new debate because he already said what he needed to say, and as Henschke writes, Jim Harbaugh was right. COLUMN: Love him or hate him, Jim Harbaugh was right

Juwan Howard turns down Lakers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FU1BOIFNvdXJjZXM6IE1pY2hpZ2FuIGNvYWNoIEp1d2FuIEhvd2Fy ZCByZWNlbnRseSBkZWNsaW5lZCBhIExvcyBBbmdlbGVzIExha2VycyBvdmVy dHVyZSBvbiB0aGUgZnJhbmNoaXNl4oCZcyBoZWFkIGNvYWNoaW5nIGpvYi4g SG93YXJkIGlzIGNvYWNoaW5nIGhpcyB0d28gc29ucyAg4oCUIEphY2UgYW5k IEpldHQg4oCUIGluIEFubiBBcmJvci48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZHJpYW4gV29q bmFyb3dza2kgKEB3b2plc3BuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dvamVzcG4vc3RhdHVzLzE1Mjg0MTgwNzUxMjg3Nzg3NTM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted early Sunday that Juwan Howard was pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers and declined to interview. Josh Henschke covered the report and why Howard's Ann Arbor family goes way beyond the misconception of just his two sons. REPORT: Juwan Howard turned down an interview request with Los Angeles Lakers

COLUMN: Family is more than blood for Juwan Howard at Michigan

Michigan players impress at NBA and G-League Combine

Both the NBA Combine and the NBA G-League Elite Camp took place this week, and a couple of Wolverines impressed at each. Moussa Diabate is still deciding whether he will stay in the draft or return to Ann Arbor, and after his combine results, he may have drastically improved his draft stock. Former captain Eli Brooks is trying to figure out if he has an NBA future and caught some scout's attention at the G-League Elite Camp. Moussa Diabate impresses with NBA Combine results

Eli Brooks impressing at NBA G-League Elite Camp

Michigan Softball NCAA

Michigan baseball season ends

Michigan Baseball saw its regular season come to an end this weekend. As they head to the Big Ten tournament Brandon Justice thinks Michigan could be set up to perform well in the postseason. Michigan Baseball clicking at right time as the postseason looms

Michigan Men's Tennis out in Regionals

Michigan Men's tennis had a back and forth time in their tournament before ultimately seeing defeat against the rival Buckeyes. Michigan men's tennis falls to Ohio State in the regional final

Michigan football previews