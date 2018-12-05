Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts.

• With the class filling up, Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now. The defense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed and a few big targets still remain. The most recent offensive Hot Board can be found linked here.

• With high school football seasons now mostly concluded, Rivals updated its top 250 for the class of 2019 this afternoon. Michigan saw plenty of its commits and targets make significant moves, both in positive and negative fashions. Here is a complete breakdown of where they all landed, with a specific description of the movement they made.

Michigan love its tight ends and Jonathan Odom is now on U-M's recruiting board.

• Michigan offered junior tight end Jonathan Odom out of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit a couple of weeks ago and he already has plans to visit Michigan in the future. Odom, a 6-6, 230 pound prospect, holds offers from Duke, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and more thus far and says his interest in the Wolverines couldn’t be any higher.

• Despite being just a sophomore, San Diego (Calif.) Bishops quarterback Tyler Buchner already holds offers from the defending national champs in Alabama as well as Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Michigan and more. He’s the next big thing at the quarterback position, and the Wolverines have themselves an in, already.

• Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island three-star tight end Sam Snyder got an in-home visit from tight ends coach Sherrone Moore despite not having an offer from the Wolverines. That could be changing as the 6-5, 215-pounder prepares for an official visit to U-M over the weekend of Dec. 15. Snyder had been committed to Louisville since July, but the recent firing of Bobby Petrino caused him to open things back up and now he's pressed for time a bit. Snyder has grown fond of Moore and his upcoming visit to Michigan could end up going really well for all parties involved.

Just a sophomore, defensive tackle Elliot Donald has a chance to grow into a special lineman.

• Michigan offered sophomore defensive tackle Elliot Donald out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic a couple of weeks ago and he didn’t quite see it coming. Despite having been to Michigan before, the 6-2, 220 pound prospect says the offer was a surprise and he’s excited to continue his recruitment with Michigan.

• Michigan made another offer inside powerhouse football program IMG Academy (Fla.) last week, a school in which top athletes from across the nation often go to further their athletic careers. This time it was junior wide receiver Michael Redding on the receiving end of the offer. Michigan currently holds a commitment from 2019 cornerback DJ Turner, also a member of IMG Academy’s football team, and likely a player that goes up against Redding on a daily basis in practice. Redding, originally from Pensacola (Fla.) in the panhandle of the state, says that Michigan will be under consideration despite the distance from home, which won’t be an issue.

• With the season just about behind them Michigan will now be able to turn their attention to recruiting at an even higher rate. After the disappointing loss to rival Ohio State, it was an Ohioan that became one of the first to receive an offer from U-M when the Wolverines reached out to 6-4, 265 pound Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder offensive lineman Jakob James. The junior tackle had planned to visit Michigan this season, but due to unforeseen circumstances he was unable to make the trip. Regardless, he’s already got a date in mind for his first trip to Ann Arbor.

Michael Alaimo is expected to visit Michigan very soon. Rivals.com

• Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon is just one of four commits for Michigan in the 2020 class. He pledged to the Wolverines on June 20, and went on to help lead his Tigers to an 11-0 start before falling to Chippewa Valley two weeks ago in the Division 1 semifinals. The first of those 11 wins, however, came all the way back on Aug. 30 against Churchill, a game in which Belleville took down the Chargers, 48-24. Churchill — which is located in Livonia, Mich. — head coach Bill DeFillippo came away awestruck after watching Seldon play, and recalled the incredible performance the young cornerback put on against his Chargers.

• Brandon Brown and Austin Fox discuss Urban Meyer's retirement, how it might affect U-M's recruiting and the overall impact it will have on the field in the Big Ten. Michigan's bowl game against Florida and John Beilein's dominant hoops team are also discussed.

Could Jay Butterfield be Michigan's new top target at quarterback in 2020? Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

• Last week Marietta (Ga.) High four-star pro-style quarterback Harrison Bailey committed to Tennessee over Michigan so now it's up to Jim Harbaugh and Pep Hamilton to pursue their new top target in order to find a signal caller in the 2020 class.

