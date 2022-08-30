22 in '22 Wolverines to Watch: No. 2 RB Blake Corum
Each week until the season begins, MBR will count down the 22 Wolverines to Watch in 2022. These are the twenty-two players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.
THE LIST: #22 DB Will Johnson | #21 OL Zak Zinter | #20 DL Kris Jenkins | #19 DB/WR Mike Sainristil | #18 WR Darrius Clemons | #17 EDGE Jaylen Harrell | #16 WR AJ Henning | #15 DE Taylor Upshaw | #14 TE Erick All | #13 DB Rod Moore | #12 C Olu Oluwatimi | #11 WR Andrel Anthony | #10 LB Junior Colson | #9 WR Ronnie Bell | #8 S RJ Moten | #7 WR Cornelius Johnson | #6 DT Mazi Smith | #5 CB DJ Turner | No. 4 EDGE Mike Morris | #3 QB Cade McNamara & JJ McCarthy | #2 RB Blake Corum
No. 2 RB Blake Corum
As a Recruit
Blake Corum was an impressive running back prospect out of Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances. A top 10 back with excellent speed, patience, and cuts, Corum earned comparisons to a former Wolverine, his now position coach Mike Hart.
Michigan's ties to the region and that program are well known with Biff Poggi going back and forth between the academy and Michigan.
Corum had an impressive offer list but his top two schools were the Wolverines and the rival Buckeyes. He would take official visits to Columbus and a week later Ann Arbor for their BBQ weekend.
It was a successful weekend that saw Michigan land commits from the likes of AJ Henning, Roman Wilson, and Kris Jenkins. Corum would choose the Wolverines over the Buckeyes saying simply, "it felt like home."
Careers at Michigan
Corum's freshman year came during the pandemic shortened 2020 season. Corum saw action in each game despite a crowded room that featured Hassan Haskins, Zach Charbonnet, and the return of Chris Evans. Some questioned if Corum was physically peaked in high school, but he showed up bigger and stronger in each phase of the season, a trend that would continue in upcoming seasons.
Corum showed flashes in his limited action, including notching two scores against Michigan State. He was a patient runner but unfortunately lanes were not opening up in 2020. He also made some plays catching the ball, which had folks expecting a big second year for the DMV native.
With Charbonnet gone to UCLA and Evans in the NFL, Corum burst onto the scene in 2021. With 407 yards and 7 touchdowns in Michigan's opening three games, the sophomore was Michigan's RB1 and being labeled not only one of the better backs in the country but a potential Heisman candidate. Corum would get dinged against Wisconsin and suffer an ankle injury that would keep him below 100% for the rest of the season. Still, Corum rushed for nearly 1000 yards, had 11 touchdowns, and caught 24 passes while ceding the RB1 role to Hassan Haskins.
Despite being slowed, Corum peeled off a big run early in the third quarter against the Buckeyes. Ohio State had looked to establish the run but went three and out, punting to Michigan. Michigan would score on three plays with Hassan Haskins following up Corum's run. The Wolverines would gain momentum and a lead they wouldn't lose for the rest of the game.
Against Iowa, Corum would have another long run. This time finding the end zone for Michigan's first touchdown. It was a slower start for the Wolverines, but Corum's run would open up the floodgates for an eventual 42-3 win.
2022 Expectations
Expectations for Blake Corum in 2022 are simply as high as you want to imagine.
With Hassan Haskins playing on Sundays, Corum is ready to take the RB1 role and potentially lead Michigan in multiple rushing categories. An All-B1G player and Hornung Award finalist in 2021, Corum is a popular name among preseason prognosticators and award watch lists including the Maxwell Award given to the "best all-around player in college football."
Corum favored Michigan because of the offensive scheme and specific plans they had for the back. Josh Gattis is gone, but strategy coordinator Matt Weiss and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore who were integral to Michigan's success last season take over as coordinators. Michigan will always be a run first offense and despite more weapons in the passing game, it is all going to start with Corum. Even with the expectation Michigan will be more balanced, Corum can be a threat in the passing game as well.
Corum proved doubters wrong again about his size this season, adding another 11 pounds of muscle in the offseason. Now 5'8" 210lbs, Corum was the lightning to Haskins' thunder in 2021 and Michigan is hoping he can do a little of both. Potentially underrated as a strong powerful back, Corum will get an opportunity to help Michigan in short yardage situations as the Wolverines look to replace Haskins' greatest strength of never losing yards, always getting the extra yard, and getting tough first downs.
Corum's ceiling really feels like it depends on opportunities. He will share carries with Donovan Edwards, the two with the potential to be the best RB duo in the country. But Corum showed early last season he can thrive in a shared system. His trajectory had he remained healthy in 2021 would have put him among the top 3-5 running backs in the nation, a spot many expect him to be this season. All eyes will be on Corum, the #2 Wolverine to Watch in 2022.
