No. 2 RB Blake Corum

As a Recruit

Blake Corum was an impressive running back prospect out of Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances. A top 10 back with excellent speed, patience, and cuts, Corum earned comparisons to a former Wolverine, his now position coach Mike Hart. Michigan's ties to the region and that program are well known with Biff Poggi going back and forth between the academy and Michigan. Corum had an impressive offer list but his top two schools were the Wolverines and the rival Buckeyes. He would take official visits to Columbus and a week later Ann Arbor for their BBQ weekend. It was a successful weekend that saw Michigan land commits from the likes of AJ Henning, Roman Wilson, and Kris Jenkins. Corum would choose the Wolverines over the Buckeyes saying simply, "it felt like home."

Careers at Michigan

Corum's freshman year came during the pandemic shortened 2020 season. Corum saw action in each game despite a crowded room that featured Hassan Haskins, Zach Charbonnet, and the return of Chris Evans. Some questioned if Corum was physically peaked in high school, but he showed up bigger and stronger in each phase of the season, a trend that would continue in upcoming seasons. Corum showed flashes in his limited action, including notching two scores against Michigan State. He was a patient runner but unfortunately lanes were not opening up in 2020. He also made some plays catching the ball, which had folks expecting a big second year for the DMV native. With Charbonnet gone to UCLA and Evans in the NFL, Corum burst onto the scene in 2021. With 407 yards and 7 touchdowns in Michigan's opening three games, the sophomore was Michigan's RB1 and being labeled not only one of the better backs in the country but a potential Heisman candidate. Corum would get dinged against Wisconsin and suffer an ankle injury that would keep him below 100% for the rest of the season. Still, Corum rushed for nearly 1000 yards, had 11 touchdowns, and caught 24 passes while ceding the RB1 role to Hassan Haskins. Despite being slowed, Corum peeled off a big run early in the third quarter against the Buckeyes. Ohio State had looked to establish the run but went three and out, punting to Michigan. Michigan would score on three plays with Hassan Haskins following up Corum's run. The Wolverines would gain momentum and a lead they wouldn't lose for the rest of the game. Against Iowa, Corum would have another long run. This time finding the end zone for Michigan's first touchdown. It was a slower start for the Wolverines, but Corum's run would open up the floodgates for an eventual 42-3 win.

2022 Expectations