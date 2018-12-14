Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts.

• Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan has been high on Michigan's board for a long time and later today, he'll be making a decision with U-M still squarely in the mix.



• Michigan doesn't have a ton of room left in the 2019 class so this version of The Sweet 16 is more like a Dandy Dozen. Here's a look at U-M's top remaining targets in order based on need, talent and likelihood of landing.



• On Saturday, hundreds of high school football players from Michigan and nearby states converged on the Ultimate Soccer complex in Pontiac to get in a work out and several in-state prospects stood out. A few of them have shown real interest in Michigan but don't hold an offer from the Maize and Blue at this time. Here's a list of five players to keep an eye on moving forward.



Can Michigan reel five-star Daxton Hill back in? Rivals.com

• Five-star safety Daxton Hill was the gem of Michigan's recruiting class until he flipped to Alabama earlier in the week. Now the U-M coaches are scrambling a bit to try to reel him back in. Here's the latest.

• Michigan does have a bowl game left but the football season around Ann Arbor is all but over. Even still, there's about a week left until the early signing period and a couple of months left until the traditional signing period in February so official visits will still be taking place. Last weekend the U-M hoops team took on South Carolina in Crisler, giving the visiting recruits something fun and exciting to do together while on the visit. The Michigan coaching staff hosted eight official visitors and seven of them are already committed.



• Michigan and Ohio State go toe to toe on the recruiting trail quite often so Urban Meyer's retirement could certainly have an effect on mutual targets. In the 2019 class, there are a few key targets who are still considering both U-M and OSU and in the 2020 class, there are a lot of prospects looking at the Wolverines and Buckeyes. It feels like Ohio State is going to be alright in the 2019 class but several prospects have decommitted from OSU in recent days from the 2020 crop. Here's a quick glimpse at how Meyer's retirement might affect prep stars who are considering the Big Ten powers.

MIchigan might be the favorite for Rashawn Williams. Brandon Brown

• For a while, it looked like Detroit Martin Luther King four-star wide receiver Rashawn Williams was destined to end up at Ohio State. The 6-0, 178-pounder still likes the Buckeyes but he sure seems to be feeling the home-state Wolverines a lot these days.



It looks like Michigan will have a shot with Daniyel Ngata until the end.

• Michigan offered Folsom (Calif.) High 2020 four-star running back Daniyel Ngata back in May and since then has remained one of his favorite schools. The 5-9, 185-pounder might be far away from Ann Arbor, but he's not letting that get in the way of his relationship building with one coach in particular.



• At 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore defensive end James Wilborn is what schools look for when it comes to a rising pass rushing prospect. His great size and athleticism at such a young stage in his recruitment has landed him his first offer, from Michigan. Wilborn visited Ann Arbor twice last summer and plans to be back as well.



• It's so early in the game for Everett (Mass.) High wide receiver Ismael Zamor that his Rivals player card is basically empty and there aren't any photos of him in the database. That didn't keep Michigan from offering the freshman after noticing him while recruiting teammate and U-M commit Mike Sainristil. Zamor already measures in at 6-1, 175 pounds and really shows a lot of athletic ability and versatility. Because of that, the Michigan staff felt comfortable in offering him before any other school.



Michigan is Power 5 offer No. 1 for Chris Scott. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

• It was a big week for rising senior wide receiver Chris Scott, out of Pickerington North (Ohio) High, as he earned his first power five scholarship offer, from Michigan. The 6-2, 175 pound prospect happens to be the cousin of standout Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel, but it was his passion and playmaking ability that certainly caught the eye of the Wolverine coaching staff.



• Junior defensive back Malcolm Greene, out of Highland Springs (Va.) High, is closing in on 20 Division I offers, including the likes of Clemson, Duke, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State and Virginia Tech. He’s planning a trip to Ann Arbor to see what the Wolverines have to offer, and the Virginia native is not afraid to branch out and leave home at the next level.

