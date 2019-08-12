A Full Recap Of Last Week's Michigan Fall Camp Coverage, Recruiting & More
Last week was the first full week of fall camp for the Michigan Wolverines' football team, with coordinators Don Brown and Josh Gattis kicking things off publicly by speaking to the media on Wednesday.
Here is a recap of not only what TheWolverine all wrote about fall practices, but also everything that occurred on both the football and basketball recruiting trails, and even in hockey.
Michigan Football Fall Camp Coverage:
• ITF Extra: Early Fall Camp Tidbits
Here is what we had been hearing out of Michigan's first few fall practices.
• Videos: Brown, Gattis Provide in-Depth Updates on the Start of Fall Camp
Don Brown and Josh Gattis each had plenty of praise for their respective units while meeting with the media for the first time during fall camp last week.
• Gattis on Locksley Comments: 'Ask him Where the Game Plans Came From'
Gattis had a clever response when asked about his role alongside Mike Locksley last year at Alabama.
• Don Brown Talks Personnel Five Days in
Don Brown admitted last week that he is thrilled about the defense's potential, despite the loss of six starters from last year's club.
• Josh Gattis Provides Detailed Update on Every Offensive Position Group
Josh Gattis discussed every offensive position in-depth last week, revealing which players are the top competitors at each.
• News & Views: Don Brown on Schematic Adjustment, More
Don Brown revealed that he doesn't plan to dial back his defense's aggressiveness in 2019.
Here's a look at the Wolverine freshmen you can expect to see on the field this season.
• News & Views: Gattis on Patterson, Harbaugh's Role in the Offense, More
Gattis reiterated once again last week that Jim Harbaugh has not been involved with Michigan's offense this fall camp.
• Breaking Down Michigan's 3 Strongest Position Groups Heading Into 2019
Believe it or not, Michigan's three strongest position groups all appear to reside on the same side of the ball.
• Inside the Fort: Michigan Football Fall Camp Notes — Early Standouts, More
Our first fall camp Inside the Fort ties in everything we've been hearing from behind the scenes at Schembechler Hall.
• Videos: Four Wolverines Discuss how Fall Camp has Been Going so far
Four senior Michigan players met with the media for the first time during fall camp on Friday night to discuss how training camp has fared so far.
• Friday Player Interviews: What we Learned
Here were our biggest takeaways after speaking with four Wolverine seniors at Schembechler Hall.
• Carlo Kemp Admits U-M's Interior D-Line Needs to Generate More Pressure
Carlo Kemp revealed that he was not happy with the way he played last season at defensive tackle.
• Metellus Singles out Several Freshmen, Provides Update on Safety Battle
Brad Hawkins appears to be the current leading candidate to start alongside Metellus at safety.
• Sean McKeon has Been an Early Standout
Josh Gattis had no problem admitting that he feels Sean McKeon and Nick Eubanks are the two best tight ends in the country.
• ITF Extra: More Fall Camp Tidbits (Aug. 12)
Here is the latest on what's been occurring inside Michigan's practices, including an update on Ambry Thomas' status.
Michigan Football Team News:
• Harbaugh Calls D-Line 'Fastest We've had'
Harbaugh had plenty of praise for his revamped defensive line on the 'Pardon my Take' podcast.
• Harbaugh Talks Sitting out Bowl Games, More
U-M saw four of its players sit out the bowl game last season, and Harbaugh stressed that that kind of behavior is unacceptable.
• Freshmen Numbers, Other Roster Observations
The freshmen jersey numbers were finally revealed on U-M's updated 2019 roster.
• Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Offensive Line Poised to Protect
Michigan's offensive line should be the best in the Big Ten heading into the 2019 campaign.
• Executive Associate AD Greg Harden Talks Mental Health on Harbaugh Podcast
Greg Harden praised Jim Harbaugh for the way he has impacted young athletes' lives on last Tuesday's 'Attack Each day' podcast.
• Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (Aug. 6)
Chris Balas discusses the start of fall camp on the Aug. 6 edition of Bill Simonson's The Huge Show.
• Top Analysts Talk Josh Gattis' Offense
Several FOX and Big Ten Network analysts spoke about the impact they believe Josh Gattis will have on U-M's offense in 2019.
• Top Analysts Talk Don Brown's Defense
FOX and Big Ten Network experts each gave their take on how they think Don Brown's unit will fare in 2019.
• Top Analysts Talk U-M's Toughest Road Game
Is Wisconsin or Penn State U-M's toughest road game in 2019? Several analysts gave their take here.
• Devin Bush Shines After Leaving Michigan With no Regrets
Devin Bush put on an absolute show with the Steelers during his first preseason NFL game on Friday night.
• Top Analysts Talk U-M's Toughest Home Game
Will Army, Iowa, Michigan State or Ohio State be Michigan's toughest home game in 2019? FOX and Big Ten Network experts give their take.
Michigan Football Recruiting Headlines:
• Commitment Impact: Reece Atteberry to Michigan
Brandon Brown breaks down what three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry's pledge to Michigan means for the Wolverines' 2020 class as a whole.
• 2020 hot Board — Running Back
Here is a closer look at the remaining running back targets still remaining on Michigan's 2020 recruiting board.
• Atteberry Reveals Which Spot the U-M Coaches Envision him Playing
The plan is for Reece Atteberry to begin at right tackle at Michigan, though he has the versatility to play all three offensive line positions.
• 2020 hot Board — Wide Receiver
Here is a look at the remaining wide receiver targets remaining on U-M's 2020 recruiting board.
Four-star Theo Johnson appears to be the top tight end target remaining on Michigan's 2020 board.
• 2021 O-Lineman Landon Tengwall set for Michigan Visit
Landon Tengwall is rated as the No. 59 overall prospect in the entire country.
• 2020 hot Board — Offensive Line
Michigan has recruited the offensive line incredibly well in 2020, but a few targets still remain.
• Hill-Green Reveals Which 4-Star he's Trying to Persuade to Join him at U-M
Michigan linebacker commit Nikhai Hill-Green revealed he's been working hard on four-star cornerback...
• Inside the Fort, Part II: Michigan Wolverines Recruiting Scuttlebutt
Here is all the latest behind-the-scenes recruiting news as of late wrapped up into one article.
Podcasts:
• Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (Aug. 7)
Chris Balas is joined by Doug Skene to discuss the beginning of fall camp for the Wolverines.
Michigan Basketball Team Headlines:
• Cole Bajema Adjusting to Life in Ann Arbor
The freshman shooting guard may play a bigger role than originally expected in 2019-20 following the early departures of Jordan Poole, Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews.
Michigan Basketball Recruiting Headlines:
• The Latest 2020 Offers, Making top Fives
Several elite prospects are including Juwan Howard and the Wolverines in their top fives — the question now becomes whether or not they can land some of them.
• Walker Kessler, Nimari Burnett set Visits
Both Kessler and Burnett are top-25 prospects nationally and two of the biggest targets on U-M's recruiting board.
• Jace Howard, Jaemyn Brakefield Working on Michigan Official Visit Dates
Jace Howard is only a three-star, but Brakefield is rated as the No. 33 overall prospect in the nation.
Michigan Hockey Headlines
• Michigan Hockey Announces Incoming Class
Mel Pearson reeled in yet another outstanding hockey class, headlined by NHL draft picks Cam York and Johnny Beecher.
