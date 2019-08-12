Last week was the first full week of fall camp for the Michigan Wolverines' football team, with coordinators Don Brown and Josh Gattis kicking things off publicly by speaking to the media on Wednesday. Here is a recap of not only what TheWolverine all wrote about fall practices, but also everything that occurred on both the football and basketball recruiting trails, and even in hockey. RELATED: Analysts Talk U-M's Toughest Home Game

The Michigan Wolverines' football program will kick off their season on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (AP Images)

Michigan Football Fall Camp Coverage:

Michigan Football Team News:

Michigan Football Recruiting Headlines:

Podcasts:

• Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (Aug. 7) Chris Balas is joined by Doug Skene to discuss the beginning of fall camp for the Wolverines.

Michigan Basketball Team Headlines:

• Cole Bajema Adjusting to Life in Ann Arbor The freshman shooting guard may play a bigger role than originally expected in 2019-20 following the early departures of Jordan Poole, Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews.

Michigan Basketball Recruiting Headlines:

• The Latest 2020 Offers, Making top Fives Several elite prospects are including Juwan Howard and the Wolverines in their top fives — the question now becomes whether or not they can land some of them. • Walker Kessler, Nimari Burnett set Visits Both Kessler and Burnett are top-25 prospects nationally and two of the biggest targets on U-M's recruiting board. • Jace Howard, Jaemyn Brakefield Working on Michigan Official Visit Dates Jace Howard is only a three-star, but Brakefield is rated as the No. 33 overall prospect in the nation.

Michigan Hockey Headlines