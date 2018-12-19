Michigan Wolverines Football, Signing Day: Letter Of Intent Tracker
Michigan has the No. 10 recruiting class nationally heading into the early signing period. We track their letters of intent as they come in here ...
A look at where Rivals.com's national recruiting rankings stand going into the day, with the Wolverines checking in at No. 10.
It’s official!! It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine〽️〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/j9awsNOanm— Zach Carpenter (@CZach23) December 19, 2018
One of many from the state of Ohio!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Zach Carpenter! @CZach23
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/yt8ZsG9kdh
First NLI received! ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Karsen Barnhart! @k_ballin__
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/ZuDSUnYzX7
Welcome to Michigan, ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ safety Daxton Hill! @daxhill5— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/WJ6ybjTZPD
A two sport athlete, ready to roam in Don Brown's defense!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Joey Velazquez! @JoeyV242
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/RSNnlR2sX1
The four-time state champion from Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Nolan Rumler!
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/wgny7SNp88
One of the nation's top defensive linemen, hailing from the state of Georgia!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Chris Hinton! @theChrisHinton
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/cPp4dyLOD9
A speedy linebacker from the Sunshine State!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Anthony Solomon! @Solomon_STA
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/gLTjtpkguR
🇳🇬-🏴-🇺🇸— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, David Ojabo! @DavidOjabo
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/SrES0KLAO9
A mauler in the trenches from Connecticut!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Jack Stewart! @jackstewartnc74
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/1Uno10wVNW
Another sideline-to-sideline linebacker for @UMichFootball's defense!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Charles Thomas! @CtdabeastThomas
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/KF8LXDEHgE
The Gatorade Player of the Year from Massachusetts!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Mike Sainristil! @MikeSainristil
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/vLOcL4jDCV
Glad to have two-time all-state selection Jalen Perry joining the secondary!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, @JalenPerry03!
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/FImTvFzlIa
Northmont's all-time sack leader is coming to Ann Arbor!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Gabe Newburg! @Gabe_Newburg
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/xM5sLWbxyD
A member of the Palm Beach Post and Sun-Sentinel Super 11 Teams ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Mike Morris! @Mikemorris87
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/5zjOuV3EGY
A starter in 25 games with more than 69 pancake blocks as a senior at Grayson High School!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Trente Jones! @trentejones01
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/eGsf9iLPPP
The all-time leading receiver in St. Edward High School history and 2018 state champion!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to Michigan, Quintel Kent! @Quintelkent1
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/RmsVDIr3CY
---
