Published Dec 7, 2024
Michigan Football Transfer Portal Tracker
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue

PORTAL NEWS

Advertisement

DEC.4 Michigan set to host Liberty OL transfer Jordan White for visit next week

PLAYERS OUT

Raheem Anderson: Michigan OL Raheem Anderson announces intent to enter Transfer Portal

Tristan Bounds: Offensive lineman Tristan Bounds intends to enter Transfer Portal

Cole Cabana: Michigan RB Cole Cabana announces he is entering transfer portal

Tommy Doman

Tavierre Dunlap: Michigan RB Tavierre Dunlap intends to enter transfer portal

Tyler Morris: Michigan WR Tyler Morris expected to enter Transfer Portal


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky