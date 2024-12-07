Michigan Football Transfer Portal Tracker

PORTAL NEWS
PLAYERS OUT
Raheem Anderson: Michigan OL Raheem Anderson announces intent to enter Transfer Portal
Tristan Bounds: Offensive lineman Tristan Bounds intends to enter Transfer Portal
Cole Cabana: Michigan RB Cole Cabana announces he is entering transfer portal
Tommy Doman
Tavierre Dunlap: Michigan RB Tavierre Dunlap intends to enter transfer portal
Tyler Morris: Michigan WR Tyler Morris expected to enter Transfer Portal
