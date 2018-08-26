Three Michigan Walk-On Football Players Awarded Scholarships
Three Michigan walk-on football players have been awarded with scholarships — junior receiver Nate Schoenle, redshirt sophomore long snapper Camaron Cheeseman and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis.
Cheeseman took to Twitter to announce his gratitude and appreciation:
I am proud to announce that I have been put on scholarship at the University of Michigan! Huge thanks to all my family, friends, and coaches for everything they have done! Go Blue! 〽️— Camaron Cheeseman (@camcheese33) August 26, 2018
As a sophomore last year, Schoenle was a regular contributor for the Wolverines at wideout.
Although he only caught four passes for 41 yards on the year, he was used heavily as a blocker, while also playing on special teams.
Cheeseman, meanwhile, redshirted as a freshman in 2016, but then became the team's full-time long snapper on punts last season.
He has been praised numerous times by head coach Jim Harbaugh over the past year, most notably for his consistency.
Vastardis, finally, has yet to see game action for the Maize and Blue.
